Kaduna State Government on Wednesday presented its 2019 budget of N155 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the document, tagged `Budget of Continuity,’ envisaged a recurrent expenditure of N62 billion and N93 billion on capital projects.

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i who laid the document before the legislature, said it was a realistic budget with modest target.

He said the 2019 budget is about commitment to human capital development and investment, adding that social service sector takes 42 per cent of the budget; education 27.1 per cent and health 15 per cent.

The governor said the focus would be on the completion of all ongoing projects across the state especially those related to human capital and infrastructure development.

He said that the government would continue to make basic education free and guarantee quality teachers and decent working environment.

”We will continue to allocate resource to ensure that everyone have access to quality education,” he added.

“Healthcare is another pillar of capital development and it would continue to receive priority attention by equipping the primary health care centres, hospitals and expansion and recruitment of professionals.”

According to him, the intervention would help reduce infant and maternal mortality in the state.