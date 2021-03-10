



Operators of Almajiri schools in Kaduna State have been ordered to leave the state immediately.

The order was given by Governor El-Rufai on Tuesday.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, issued the order while speaking at the inauguration of the Kaduna State Child Protection and Welfare Committee.

el-Rufai stated that he was confident and sure of the propriety of his administration’s actions.

Said he: ”My message to all those that have almajiris in Kaduna state, you have a choice to relocate otherwise sooner or later we will get you”.





He said the government had developed and approved a social protection policy to support the most vulnerable.

Observed el-Rufai: “Politicians often get involved with their ‘slot mentality’, and when we give them those slots, they don’t give them to the poorest”.

el-Rufai said the social investment office has been working across the 24 local government areas to have a comprehensive social register of the poorest.

The governor added that more than one million households in Kaduna have been registered.