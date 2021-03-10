Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State has reacted to the new the killing of six children and a woman in some herders’ settlements in the Kaura and Lere Local Government Areas of the State.

Operators of Almajiri schools in Kaduna State have been ordered to leave the state immediately.

The order was given by Governor El-Rufai on Tuesday.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, issued the order while speaking at the inauguration of the Kaduna State Child Protection and Welfare Committee.

el-Rufai stated that he was confident and sure of the propriety of his administration’s actions.

Said he: ”My message to all those that have almajiris in Kaduna state, you have a choice to relocate otherwise sooner or later we will get you”.


He said the government had developed and approved a social protection policy to support the most vulnerable.

Observed el-Rufai: “Politicians often get involved with their ‘slot mentality’, and when we give them those slots, they don’t give them to the poorest”.

el-Rufai said the social investment office has been working across the 24 local government areas to have a comprehensive social register of the poorest.

The governor added that more than one million households in Kaduna have been registered.

