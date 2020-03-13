<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kaduna Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has said the dethroned Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi, would head to Lagos from Abuja.

El-Rufai visited Sanusi in Awe, Nasarawa State, as a mark of solidarity, a statement from the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said.

According to the statement, the governor, who drove from Abuja to Awe town, “met Sanusi in high spirits, demonstrating his usual calm, poise, and regal-bearing” despite his removal four days ago.

“His Highness seems to have taken all that happened in his stride but reiterated his commitment to enforcing his fundamental human rights,” the statement added.





It said that El-Rufai arrived Awe shortly after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing Sanusi from detention.

The statement said Sanusi and El-Rufai attended Friday prayers together in Awe, where the former Emir led the Jumma’at prayers, adding that “hundreds of well-wishers lined up the road of Awe to hail His Highness on his way to the Mosque and back to his residence.”

The statement further said, “The duo rode in Governor El Rufai’s car to Abuja, from where Sanusi II would proceed to Lagos.”