Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Thursday inaugurated two new Governing Boards of agencies to scale up the administration’s institutional reforms.

the two new agencies are the Kaduna State Planning and Budget Commission and the Kaduna State Residents’ Registration Agency, NAN reports.

The law establishing the state’s Planning and Budget Commission was passed by the State Assembly in May 2017.

Gov. El-rufai, who is the chairman of the board, had also delegated his responsibility to his Deputy, who would henceforth serve as the chairman.

El-Rufai also tasked the board to exhibit professionalism in providing guidance to the government in planning and budgeting, which would lead to better service to the people of the state.

While inaugurating the Residency Registration Agency, El-Rufai disclosed that nearly two million residents had so far been registered under the programme in the last 18 months.

He tasked the agency to scale up the registration to enable the State Government to know the number of people living in the state.

According to him, this will help the Government in planning and in delivery of free social services to the people.

NAN reports that Mrs Elizabeth Ndonah will head the agency as Executive Secretary.