



At the request of security agencies, the Kaduna State Government has extended to Jema’a and Kaura LGAs the 24-hour curfew that is in force in Kauru and Zangon Kataf LGAs to help contain violence, restore law and order in the area.

The Governor tweetted Friday night, after gunmen had attacked three communities of Zikpak, Ungwan Masara, in Fantsuam Chiefdom of Jema’a Local Government and Maraban Kagoro, in Kaura Local Government Areas of Kaduna state.

It was gathered that the attackers, numbering 30 stormed Zikpak community and started shooting sporadically before they lay siege at Ungwan Masara and Maraban Kagoro.





A resident of the area who preferred anonymity told newsmen that the attackers stormed Zikpak community around 7pm.

Reacting to the attacks, the people of Garaje, in Kaura LG allegedly stormed Kafanchan-Kagoro road and start attacking vehicles before the security dispersed them.

One of the drivers who escaped with damaged wind shield on his car, told newsmen in Kafanchan that the youth in Garaje tried to stop him but he refused, knowing that the consequence of stopping his car could be deadly.