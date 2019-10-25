<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, Chief Imam of Lagos State Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla and Home Affairs Commissioner Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf will lead other personalities to the 15th distribution of the Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF).

The event will hold on Sunday at the auditorium of the Alausa Secretariat Mosque, Ikeja.

Others expected include Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Timeline Consult and ZSF Advisory board member Mr Shuaib Idris, former Lagos State Home Affairs Commissioner Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef and Chairman, Alausa Secretariat Mosque Committee Dr Tajudeen Afolabi.

A statement by ZSF Operations Manager, Ahmed Ma’aruf said N325 million would be disbursed to 2,647 beneficiaries.

Alhaji Ma’aruf said the Sunday’s distribution in Lagos State would end this year’s Zakat distribution, which started in June.

He said beneficiaries were increased from 17 to 21 states this year.