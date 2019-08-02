<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has flagged off the distribution of 5.2 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLIN) on Friday in Kaduna as part of measures to combat malaria.

El-Rufai said the exercise was the third time the state government is distributing and replacing treated nets.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, the governor said that the campaign would focus on providing replacement of worn-out nets distributed previously.

He said that families can have as many as four nets as it is a sure way of preventing the transmission of malaria.

According to him, the nets will be distributed during the campaign period and during routine immunisation service delivery, which is meant to provide protection service for people against mosquito bite at out-patient departments in hospitals.

El-Rufai called on people to ensure they make appropriate use of the nets, noting that there are reports especially from the rural areas on inappropriate use of the nets.

He said that this year’s campaign would emphasise on mobilisation for service up take, sensitisation and behavioural change communication.

“This I believe is a way to ensure that the nets provided are used for the purpose for which they are provided.

“Information provided will make for informed decisions for proper use of the nets,” the governor said.

He called on those saddled with the responsibility of distributing the nets to ensure that they were made available to families in accordance to laid down plans and guidance.

El-Rufai said there was need for effective monitoring and supervision during the implementation.

He said the campaign would be implemented side by side with polio immunisation which will offer opportunity to make inroad toward contributing to global polio eradication efforts.

He reiterated government commitment in ensuring polio-free state for its future generation.

Dr Hamza Abubakar, the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency, called on parents to ensure that children receive all care needs.

Abubakr appreciated the efforts of the state, local government and traditional institution in the fight against malaria.

New-men also report that the distribution of the LLINs is in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, Kaduna State Ministry of Health and Society for Family Health.