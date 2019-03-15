



Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Thursday urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour going around in the social media that he was involved in an accident.

El-Rufa’i said in an Hausa audio message made available to newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna that the rumour being circulated was absolutely false.

Also released on Thursday was a photograph of El-Rufai in his office.

There had been rumours that the governor was critically injured following a traffic accident in which his driver died.

He was said to be returning from a meeting of All Progressives Congress governors, where they had gone to map out strategies on how to rig the rerun governorship elections in seven states.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed March 23 for the poll.

But El-Rufai said nothing of such happened.

He said he was resting at home when the fake news began to circulate.

He said: “I want to assure the good people of Kaduna State that the claim is false and is being circulated by enemies of the state.

“I am doing very fine and nothing of such happened to me or my driver.

“What we have ahead of us now is to continue to work for the progress and development of the state.

“We will not succumb to people who spread rumours and create confusion and crisis in the state.

“I am fine, all thanks to Allah, and we will continue to work for the progress of the state.”

El-Rufai thanked Kaduna citizens and other Nigerians who showed so much concern over the fake news.