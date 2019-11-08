<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Friday, said the administration would correct its mistakes and uplift the living standard of the people in the next four years.

The governor made the commitment in Kaduna State when he received some All Progressives Congress leaders in the state who visited to congratulate him on his victory at the Court of Appeal in the case challenging the state governorship election results.

“In four years we will try again, we will prepare and correct our mistakes to do better.

“We will work harder to ensure that we raise the living standard of our people by giving them the opportunity and the quality of that opportunity,” he said.

El-Rufai also said, “we will work in ensuring that the confidence that people repose on us with this election is not wasted.”

He stressed that the governorship election was free and fair, and legitimately won by the APC, adding that the party had nothing to do with the stolen mandate.

“I want on behalf of myself and my colleagues, express our gratitude to you for believing in us and making the sacrifices to witness this judgement.

“We have never doubted that the elections were free and fair, we have never asked anyone to rig elections and we ensured that we are never rigged out or cheat.

”We do not want fake mandate and we want the people of Kaduna State to properly elect us,” he said.

El-Rufai said they were relieved that election has been validated by the courts, but expressed sadness that the party “lost some of the state assembly and House of Reps seats.”