The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Thursday commended the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, for his professional conduct, saying he is doing an excellent job.

El-Rufai made the commendation in Oro town in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State at the 11th Ramadan Lecture organised by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who is a native of the town.

El-Rufai praised the police boss at the occasion when he was thanking the Chief Imam of Oro, Sheikh Mikhail Onisan, for praying for the nation and leaders.

He said: “I thank the Chief Imam for his prayers for the country, President Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police who is doing an excellent job, the Minister of Information and others. May God accept his prayers.”

The Kaduna State governor, who said he was at the programme because he was unable to attend last year’s edition despite being invited, commended the guest lecturer, Prof. Raheemson Olawale, whom he said pointed out the good things people do in the country and also spoke against the bad practices of the people.

He prayed that God should favour President Buhari with good health as he leads the country.

Also speaking, Mohammed praised el-Rufai as he described him as a detribalised Nigerian, saying he believes in merit rather than tribal or religious sentiment.

Mohammed noted that most of the chiefs in Oro community who attended the annual lecture are Christians, adding that some of the editions of the programme were held at a church compound.

He therefore described the community as religiously harmonious and tolerant and advised other communities in the country to emulate the community.