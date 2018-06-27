Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has urged the 23 newly sworn in local government council chairmen of the state to be fair, just and reasonable in discharging their duties to the people.

El-Rufai, who made the call at the swearing in ceremony on Tuesday in Kaduna, advised them not to discriminate against those who did not vote for them.

“You should not favour those whom you share the same ethnicity and religion, as doing so will offend your oath of office and God Almighty.

“God has chosen you to be leaders of all the citizens in your local governments without regard to their political, ethnic or religious persuasion.

“You are from today custodians of God’s trust; you must therefore be fair, just and reasonable in all your dealings, decisions and interactions,” he said.

According to him, the House of Assembly has enacted a new local government law which places governance at the local level, with the executive powers vested on the chairmen.

“The elected councillors shall constitute the legislative arm of the council, while specific laws are assigned to the vice chairmen.

“A retreat will be organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for the chairmen, to acquaint them with the new system of the local government administration in the state.

“The retreat will explain your vital role in ensuring coordinated development across the state, using the local government development plan and your membership of the state planning board,” he stressed.