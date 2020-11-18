Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, has challenged auditors in the public service to save the nation’s government institutions from collapse by ensuring that the country’s dwindling resources are judiciously utilised.

Governor el-Rufa’i made the call in Kaduna during a retreat for MDAs’ internal auditors nationwide.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, at the retreat organised by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, he said: “There is a need to make our government and institutions sustainable to continue serving our people, providing economic, social, and security services,” he said.





The governor also stressed that Kaduna State government has placed accountability and transparency at the core of its governance reforms.

“That is why we implemented the Treasury Single Account in September 2015, and have automated our procurement process, began digitizing the land registry and prohibited cash collection of government revenues.”

The Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, said an audit data capturing centre has been established in the Office of the Accountant General to secure an interface with the IPPIS and GIFMIS platforms through which government transactions can be viewed online.