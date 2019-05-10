<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As Nigerian Navy officially commissioned the permanent site of its School of Armament Technology, Kachia, Kaduna State on Friday, the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has appealed to the authority of the force to help fight banditry and kidnapping in the state.

The governor spoke at the event as the special guest of honour, who officially unveiled the commissioning plaque at the administration block of the institution alongside other important dignitaries.

The Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology (NNSAT), is an offshoot of the Welfare School which is an integral part of NNS QUORRA, the cradle of professional naval training located in Lagos, but was later redesigned and relocated to Kachia by the then Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ishaya Iko Ibrahim in 2009.

At present, the school trains naval personnel on above water warfare professional courses such as the officer’s long course (OLC) and sub-technical (STC) for young officers, instructor refresher course, special duty post commissioning training and fire control quarter armourer grades I-III courses.

Commending the efforts of the security outfit in rising to the security threats in the state especially in southern Kaduna, Governor El-Rufai promised the commitment of his administration to the Nigerian Armed Forces at all times to safeguard the national territorial integrity of the country.

According to him, “one of the foremost priorities of our administration is the security of lives and property of all residents of Kaduna State.

“The presence of an installation like this and the presence of a royal military force like this will further boost our efforts.

“It is my belief that this school of armament technology will uplift the quality of training of officers and rating of Nigerian Navy and will contribute to peace building efforts within Kaduna State and indeed, Nigeria.”

Earlier in an address, the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral, Ibok-Ete Ibas, said upon his resumption into the office in 2015, he has it as his top priority to complete the school projects and put it into use in line with the vision if his predecessors.

The CNS said: “the credit for the initiation of the steps to the realisation of the vision to relocate NN’s primary surface warfare training school from Lagos to Kachia in Kaduna State should tightly be accorded one of the icons of the Navy and a former CNS, Very Adm I I Ibrahim (Rtd).

“This task was however made a lot easier by the immense overture of the Nigerian Army and this occasion is most auspicious to express unreserved gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff and the succesive leaderships of the Nigerian Army School of Artillery who readily offered temporary shelter for the school in 2009.”