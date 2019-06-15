<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers.

This was confirmed in a series of post on his official Twitter page.

El-Rufai noted that some of the Special Advisers were reappointed to the roles they played in the first term of the governor, while one is joining the team afresh.

The post reads: “The appointees are as follows:

• Aisha Dikko – Legal Matters

• Muyiwa Adekeye – Media & Communication

• Dr. Salamatu Isah – Economic Matters

• Martins Akumazi – Project Implementation and Result Delivery

• Dr. Ayo Adedokun – Conflict Resolution

• Hadiza Muazu – Inter-Governmental Relations

• Mary Olarerin – Programme Monitoring & Evaluation

• Sagir Balarabe Musa – Human Capital Development

“The Special Advisers on Human Capital Development and Programme Monitoring and Evaluation will be based in the Deputy Governor’s Office.

“The Adviser on Project Implementation and Results Delivery will operate from the office of the Secretary to the State Government.”