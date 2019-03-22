



Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has charged chairmen of the local government councils and local council development areas (LCDAs) to seek independent funding sources to develop their councils.

He urged council bosses to develop workable means of generating revenue outside the statutory allocations to cater to the critical needs of their people.

Oyetola said his administration was committed tos actualizing the objectives for which the councils were created.

The governor spoke on Thursday while inaugurating the newly built secretariat complex of Ila Central Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Ila-Orangun.

He added that one of the ways LGAs and LCDAs could deliver on their mandate was to creatively increase their internally generated revenue, judiciously utilise their monthly allocations and deliver services to the people.

He said the welfare of the people has been the priority of his administration, hence the need for the leadership of the councils to allow the agenda of his administration in the areas of quality healthcare, functional and compulsory basic education, equitable infrastructure, economy and agriculture to percolate to the grassroots.

Former Governor Bisi Akande political and traditional rulers in the state attended the ceremony, Oyetola said: “It is our dream to deliver prosperity and development to the people, using the local councils as dependable allies and channels.

“We are committed to the development of all our council areas as they remain the only veritable means of bringing sustainable development to every part of the state.”

“The commissioning of the new secretariat of Ila Central Local Council Development Area today is a challenge to other LCDAs to seek independent sources to deliver development to their people.

“It starts with building a structure where staff can think out innovations and initiatives and consequently deliver sectoral services to the people.

“One way LCDAs can achieve this is to creatively increase their internally generated revenues, judiciously utilise their monthly allocations and deliver equitable services to the people.

“The building of this complex within few years of the creation of Local Council Development Areas is a robust testament to the seriousness the leadership of Ila Central Local Council Development Area places on governance and service to the people.

“I would, therefore, like to charge the leadership and staff of this LCDA to let the serious thinking that produced this secretariat complex deliver good welfare, education, health, infrastructure and the good life to the people.

“A sound maintenance culture is central to sustainable infrastructure delivery. This is even more so in a state as ours that is grappling with resource challenges. I, therefore, urge the leadership of the ICLCDA to put measures in place to keep this secretariat complex in good shape and enduring status.

“This new secretariat, built few years after the creation of LCDAs, stands as the epithet to the good life and good governance which our administration is resolved to speedily deliver to the people”.

The Chairman, Ila Central Local Government Area (LCDA), Mr Ademola Kolawole, commended Oyetola for transforming the state to the next level of development in spite the not too pleasant economic realities.

He attributed the successful completion of the secretariat complex to unflinching support received from the state government.

Kolawole applauded Governor Oyetola’s exemplary qualities and high sense of commitment to human and capital development since assumption of office.

Akande lauded the steady pace of development brought about by the Oyetola administration and commended the administration for paying due attention to every sector of the economy.