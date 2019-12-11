<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has urged accounting experts to support the government to fight corruption and other misconducts.

He advised professionals in the accounting sector to uphold the professional ethics, standard and best practices, to enable them contribute to the development of the economy and compete favourably with their national and international peers.

Oyetola spoke on Tuesday at the 6th Session of Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme, organised by the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), at the De-Distinguished Event Hall, Osogbo.

The governor, who described ANAN as a strong stakeholder in the nation’s economy, enjoined its members to collaborate with the Federal Government in its bid to rid the nation of corruption and turn the economy around.

He said the war against corruption and the resolve to revitalise the economy could only be won when all hands were on deck at the institutional and personal levels, adding that ANAN occupied the forefront in the task.

Oyetola said that professionalism and integrity were central to the accounting profession, hence the need for the practitioners to uphold the tenets and flush out the bad eggs.

The governor, who noted that the new entrants into the accounting profession are its strength and hope, advised the leadership of the association to ensure that the best hands are recruited into the profession.

He said: “The senior members must endeavour to mentor the younger ones in order to sustain the integrity of the profession.”

Oyetola hailed the leadership of the association for considering Osun as the venue of the 2019 edition of the programme.

“It is heart-warming that your association organises the annual Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme to build capacity of your members, integrate new members into the family and interrogate issues that are germane to the nation’s economy.

“The war against corruption and the resolve to revitalise the economy can only be won when all hands are on deck at the institutional and personal levels and ANAN occupies the forefront in this task.

“Professionalism and integrity are central to the accounting profession. Indeed, they are the currency of the profession. I implore you to continue to uphold these two tenets and flush out the bad eggs.

“New entrants into the accounting profession are its strength and hope. There is, therefore, the need to ensure that the best hands are recruited into the profession. Senior members must endeavour to mentor the younger ones in order to sustain the integrity of the profession.

“I equally urge the mentees to be ready to surrender themselves to mentorship and abide by the ethics of the profession,” the governor stressed.

ANAN President and Chairman of Council Prof. Muhammad Akaro Mainoma thanked Oyetola for his support and magnanimity in hosting the association.

He described him as “an organised, youthful, energetic, trustworthy, orderly, loving and acceptable governor.

“Your laudable achievements are evident in the drive at boosting the Education, Agriculture, Mining, Textile and Tourism sectors in the state, strengthening of the state’s capacity for internally generated revenue, fostering industrialisation and sustenance of safe and peaceful state for citizens,” Mainoma added.