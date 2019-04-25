<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State Government is committed to workers’ welfare, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said on Thursday.

He also spoke on his administration’s strategy to sustain the tempo of mutual relationship between the government and the workers.

The governor at the delegates’ conference of the Osun State Council of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Osogbo, the state capital.

State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Jacob Adekomi, expressed confidence in the ability of the governor to deliver dividends of democracy to the citizens.

Oyetola who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles Diji Akinola, said in spite of the economic reality, his administration had consistently enjoyed hands of fellowship from the workforce hence the need to continue to ensure a high standard of living for all categories of workers, saying Osun workers are a model in contemporary labour relations.

The Conference, which will elect a new leadership was attended by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who was represented by Comrade Lateef Idowu Oyelekan; Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige represented by Dr F.O Fakunle; Osun Head of Service, Dr Oyebade Olowogboyega; Chairman Osun State Chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Adebowale Adekola; Chairman State Joint Negotiation Council, Comrade Bayo Adejumo, among others.

While declaring the conference open, Governor Oyetola said: “If, despite the crushing financial storm the state is experiencing as a result of the national financial meltdown, the relationship between the state and Labour is still strong and intact as it is today, we can confidently say that the State of Osun Labour is a model in contemporary labour relations, which emphasizes dialogue and constructive engagement over and above confrontation.

“I regard the character and nature of State of Osun Labour as a reflection and extension of the State’s Omoluabi ethos and I am proud of them.

“On our part as an administration, we shall continue to strive to prioritize workers’ welfare, we shall be unrelenting in finding creative means of delivering good welfare to our workers within our limited resources.

“This administration is people and worker oriented and we have a policy to deliver development and distribute resources equitably in all the sectors of the state.

“We are doing our best to improve infrastructure, enhance the activities of small and medium enterprises, and invite investors and development partners as a deliberate move to boost the formal and informal sectors and ultimately improve the State’s economy and deliver development.

“I would like to appeal to employers of labour in the State to complement our modest efforts by prioritizing workers’ welfare while advising workers to continue to give their best.”

Comrade Wabba appealed to the state government to domesticate the payment of the newly approved minimum wage to workers.

The state NLC Chairman commended the administration of Governor Oyetola for being committed to the welfare of workers. He also hailed the state government for stopping the deductions on car and housing loans for officers who he said would have finished paying, if not for payment of modulated salaries.

Describing the Governor as a stabilizing factor and silent achiever, Adekomi expressed confidence in the present administration to deliver on the mandate freely given by the teeming citizens.

“We workers have no sense of doubt in the ability of the government to promote our welfare and create peaceful and conducive workers-friendly atmosphere.

“You have registered confidence in us that your administration will bring succour to all categories of workers in the state as being demonstrated even at the worst of low revenue accruable to the state which greatly affected the fortunes of workers and impacted negatively on their welfare.”

“Our dream and goal is to ensure that the welfare of workers and pensioners are attended to by the government, without being compromised and without any of our members losing his or her job unjustifiably.

“So, I must commend Osun workers for their endurance, sacrifice, perseverance and understanding of the peculiar situation of the state financial situation,” Adekomi stressed.