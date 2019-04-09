<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Osun State governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, has promised to make mining of mineral resources found in the state work for the development of the people and the host communities.

He made the promise while declaring open a 5-day training programme tagged extension services to artisanal and small scale miners sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in Osogbo, the state capital.

Governor Oyetola said rejuvenation of the mining sector of the state economy is a major cardinal programme of his administration.

Represented by the Executive Secretary, Office of the Forestry and Natural Resources, Mr. Simeon Lanlehin, the governor said his interest in mining sector is based on its pontentials for a great prosperity multiplier and huge labour employer.

Stressing that the training programme will ginger the participants to be more active on the field, Oyetola said mining could create employment opportunities for teeming young population in the state.

The governor, who said the objective of the workshop is to provide to technical competence for stakeholders in the mining sector of the state economy, lamented that illegal activities of some miners are undertaking in a manner that damages the environment and exposes the people in “our communities to serious health hazards.”

Oyetola disclosed that gold is the most mined in the state by artisanal and small scale miners, whose activities are majorly unprofessional, unregulated, unsafe and unprofitable to government.

He, therefore, pledged support for the federal government to make mining take the nation to the next level, saying Osun like many states are blessed with abundant mineral resources, including gold.

In his welcome address, the leader of the team of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel for the workshop, Engr. Olabisi Mojoyinola, said the Federal Government has recognized the importance of mining to national economy.

Mojoyinola, who represented the ministry’s Director of Artisanal and Small Scale Mining, Mr. Patrick Ojeka, said the FG has adopted aadoptedgy termed formalization through “Cooperatization” to address the artisanal mining issues and using it as an instrument to alleviate poverty.

No fewer than 150 participants drawn from Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo states attended the workshop.