Adegboyega Oyetola, the Osun State governor, has thanked the people of the state for their unflinching support since the inception of his administration a year ago.

He acknowledged the hands of fellowship extended to him by the people, saying their support had been the inspiration and motivation for the successes the government has recorded in the last one year.

Oyetola, who spoke during the Special Jumat Service held at the Osogbo Central Mosque, Oja Oba, on Friday to mark the first year anniversary of the administration, called on the citizens and residents of the state to continue to key into the lofty programmes of the administration.

The programmes, he stressed, were targeted at stimulating the economy and turning around the state’s socio-economic, political and infrastructure fortunes for good.

Oyetola, who was represented by Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji, the state’s Commissioner for Finance, attributed the successful implementation of some of his policies and programmes to the cooperation and support received from the people.

He promised the administration’s commitment to fulfilling all his campaign promises by ensuring that every resident had a taste of democracy dividends.