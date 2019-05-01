<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has promised to complete the ongoing construction of the small hydroelectric power project initiated by his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The power project is located at Ikeji Ile and would serve the two major towns of Ikeji Ile and Ipetu Ijesa in Oriade Local Government Area of the state.

The leader of the government delegation to the project site, who is also the secretary to the state government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, dropped the hint on behalf of the governor during an inspection visit to the project site.

Oyebamiji said, “One of the essences of continuity is what’s about unfolding; government is a continuum and primarily the essence of every responsible government the world over is to bring security, peace and development to the people.

“The present day government under the leadership of our amiable governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has promised to make life meaningful for all the citizens as the completion of this project, which is masses driven will bring development and more comfort to the people of this community,” he added.

The Supervisor for Works in the state, Remi Omowaiye, however, showered encomium on the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for their support and technical assistance thus far on the project, as he revealed that Governor Oyetola had given a marching order for the completion of the Ikeji Ile Hydroelectric power project without delay.

He said the development was a pilot scheme to give birth to other dams which have the potential of generating more utilizable power for the use of the state such as the Owalla, Kajola Dam.