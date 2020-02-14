<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on Friday presented a total sum of N1.2 billion naira bonds to all categories of retirees in the state.

He said the fund was for the payment of terminal benefits of some retired workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Presenting the bonds at the Olukemi Olufunke Kolawole Lake Resort, located inside the state government secretariat, Abere, Oyetola said the government would continue to bring smiles to the faces of all categories of workers.

He expressed deep appreciation to workers for their commitment and dedication to service and assured them of government’s continued support.

Oyetola described the pensioners as a significant population and elder citizens who have contributed significantly and meritoriously to the uplift of the state.

He said, “your welfare is of paramount importance to us, which is why even in the face of limited resources, we have lived up to our word to pay your gratuity and pension as retired workers and the salaries of the serving workers.

“About two days ago, we released the sum of N50 million naira for the payment of gratuities of retired workers under the old pension scheme. Today, we are here to further fulfil our promise to enhance your welfare.”





“We shall release the sum of N550 million naira for the payment of terminal benefits of some retired workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme, as well as another sum of N647 million naira under the Scheme for retired local government employees and elementary school teachers in the state.”

“Let me express my deep appreciation to you all for your commitment to the service of the Osun and assure you that we shall continue to do our best to cater for your welfare within available resources. You will always be a significant part of the State you laboured to build.”

“It is in fulfilment of our resolve to pursue your interest without fail that we convened the Osun Economic and Investment Summit. We recognise that under the belly of our soil and in the minds of our hard-working people lay the wealth of our State and the prosperity of our people. We shall continue to labour to unlock these potentials for your welfare”, Oyetola remarked.

Earlier in his remarks, the Head of Service, Dr Festus Oyebade Olowogboyega, commended the administration of Governor Oyetola for redefining the civil service and for making life worthwhile for the workers in the State.

He lauded the achievements of the government spanning across sectors in the last one year of Oyetola’s administration.