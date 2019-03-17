



Osun State governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, has ordered that integrity test be carried out on old and weak houses across the state.

According to the Supervisor for Works, Engr. Remi Omowaiye, the governor gave the order that the test be carried out to prevent building collapse in the state.

In a statement on Sunday, Omowaiye said the directive was a necessary proactive measure following last week’s collapse of buildings in Lagos and Ibadan.

He said the governor wanted the integrity test to be carried out immediately because “the state does not want the collapse of any building.”

Omowaiye said relevant agencies and facilities in the state would be mobilized to ensure that what is necessary is done.

He enjoined members of the public to report to the authorities any observation they have on any building that is believed to be weak so that immediate action will be taken.

Also, Omowaiye disclosed that the governor has also directed the Ministry of the Environment to ensure that drains are cleared to prevent flooding as rainfall sets in.

He said the Ministries of Works, Environment, Land and Urban development would work together to take preemptive action against building collapse in the state.

He said: “We don’t want what happened last week in Lagos and Oyo states to happen here. That is why we are being proactive as directed by Mr. governor.”