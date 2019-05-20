<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Isiaka Oyetola, Osun State governor, has declared that his administration has no money for capital projects on assumption of office.

Oyetola said that his administration had to seek the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Works for the construction of the long abandoned Iwo-Osogbo Road as one of his maiden capital projects which he embarked upon as soon as he assumed office about seven months ago.

He stated that many people were not aware of the secret for the success recorded on the constriction of the road attributing it to the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja.

Oyetola who spoke while delivering an address at Aragbiji Palace Iragbiji during a Ramadan Lecture, said his government had no money on assumption of office to embark on white elephant and capital intensive projects.

Governor Oyetola further said that his resolve was to promptly pay workers’ salary, adding that the era of ‘half salary’ in the state has finally gone.

Oyetola also used the occasion to reiterate his commitment to provision of quality health care services in the state at no cost at all for Osun citizenry.

He said, “Everything you need for your sound health is available at all the 332 Healthcare Centres across the state of Osun. Just go to the healthcare centre closest to you to access the healthcare services provided by the government. Others yet to be available would be provided.

“You don’t have to go to Asubiaro Hospital in Osogbo before you can access our healthcare services. The one nearest to you will be equipped with all the necessary health provisions.”

Governor Oyetola, however, sought for the continuation of support of Osun people for his government saying, “A governor is like a driver, who needs the cooperation of all onboard for a safe trip.”

In attendance at the 12th Annual Aragbiji Palace Ramadan Lecture which the Royal Father of the ancient town, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, has never missed since he assumed the throne about twelve years ago were the wife of the Governor, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola, Osun Central Senator-elect, Dr. Ajibola Bashir, and other political functionaries.