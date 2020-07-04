



Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says his administration will ensure smooth and effective take-off of the proposed Federal College of Education in the state.

Oyetola said this when members of the technical team of the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Commission for Colleges of Education visited him on Saturday in Osogbo.

The governor said the state government would do everything possible to support the Federal Government in its plan to establish the college in the state.

Newsmen report that Federal Government had, in January, approved the establishment of six federal colleges of education in the six geo-political zones of the country.

Newsmen also reports that Osun in the South-West is one of the beneficiaries, with the college sited in Iwo, Iwo Local Government area of the state.

Oyetola, who described education as the bedrock of socio-economic development of any society, said that the establishment of the institution in the state would complement his administration’s efforts at providing quality, qualitative and functional education.

According to him, the establishment of more colleges of education in the country will further contribute significantly to the development of vocational and technical education in the country.





He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and those who worked for the consideration of the state as one of the beneficiaries of the institutions.

“This is a rare privilege and we will continue to take it as such, because we are not the only state in the South-West.

“So, for something of this magnitude to come to our state, we are very grateful to Mr. President, and we will ensure its smooth take-off,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Prof. Bappa Aliyu, the Executive Secretary of National Commission for Colleges of Education, said members of the team were in Osun to inspect both the temporary and permanent sites of the institution.

Represented by Mr Ojo Samuel, the Director of Tertiary Education, Aliyu said that the visit was in fulfillment of the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting quality and functional education in the country.

“As a government, we are doing everything possible to improve the quality of education in the country and ensure that the people have unfettered access to education.

“We are also working hard to ensure the provision of competent teachers in all our colleges of education,” he said.