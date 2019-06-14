<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday set up three ad hoc committees.

Gbajabiamila announced the resolution after over four-hour closed-door session held in the Green Chamber.

The ad hoc committees are: Media, Welfare and Rules and Business.

The Chairperson, Ad hoc Committee on Media, Khadijat Bukar-Ibrahim, (All Progressives Congress, Yobe), stated this while briefing journalists after the executive session.

She said Gbajabiamila would visit some constituencies across the country to ascertain the efficiency of the constituency offices.

Bukar-Ibrahim said the visit would enable the Speaker to have a feel of what was obtainable in the federal constituencies and how people were using the offices, as part of his reforms agenda.

She added that the lawmakers across party lines unanimously resolved to close down all pre-election platforms and form a singular WhatsApp platform for all the Rep members.

She expressed optimism that members of the House would work as a united House devoid of prejudice with the view to working for the progress of the country.

She said, “We had a plenary this morning and after the session we went into an executive session in which various issues were discussed and we agreed that we remain as one House, regardless of party affiliation.

“Secondly, we are going to close all platforms related to the campaign towards attaining the Speakership position and we are going to form one platform where all members will be registered so that we can communicate through Whatsapp platform.”

She added that while on a two-week recess, the lawmakers would be looking for accommodation while the returnee Reps would be involved in ad hoc committees on selection and welfare.”

The House thereafter adjourned plenary till July 2.