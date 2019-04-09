<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has urged appointees of his government to be efficient in service delivery.

He also urged them to “hit the ground running, show leadership by example and give direction,” because the people are in a hurry to experience development.

He gave the advice on Tuesday while inaugurating Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mr. Wole Oyebamiji; Chief of Staff Dr. Charles Diji Akinola and Deputy Chief of Staff Mr. Abdullah Adeyenju Binuyo‎.

Oyetola said the appointees “must be creative, proactive and come up with contemporary ideas and innovations that will speedily lead to efficient governance in the 21st century knowledge- and technology-driven world.”

At the inauguration held at the State Executive Council Lounge were Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi; President, Customary Court of Appeal, Mrs Gloria Oladoke; Representative of House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Folorunso Bamisayemi; Head of Service, Dr Festus Oyebade Olowogboyega, Commissioner of Police, Mrs Abiodun Ige, members of the state’s steering committee, and political leaders.

The governor explained that “Offices of the Secretary to the State Government; the Chief of State to the Governor and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor are very important to the government and to the Governor’s office as they constitute the brain box and the engine room of my administration.

“Your decision must be guided by the fear of God, fairness and justice. You must roll up your sleeves so that we can take our dear state to the next level.

“You have been considered for your respective positions on merit, but you must note that the skills and competencies that qualify you for these jobs will need to be constantly improved upon to ensure adequate service delivery”.

Oyetola enumerated some of the achievements of his administration in the last four and a half months saying his government had “demonstrated beyond a doubt that, in the face of limited resources, appreciable and equitable service delivery is possible.”‎

He said the tremendous impact and impressions made by his government on the people of the state within the short time of the inception of office, has further fired the people’s expectations despite the dwindling financial resources.

According to him, ‎Osun had taken off on a high tempo as the government is massively rehabilitating township and rural roads across the state to further improve on infrastructure.

“We are working assiduously to ensure quality and affordable education for our children so that they can compete with their peers anywhere in the world.

“We are also poised to turn the other sectors around to deliver prosperity to our people. We are adopting a holistic approach to boosting the economy of the state.

“We are planning an Economic Summit very soon, to produce a workable template and compass for sustainable economic development. We are also putting measures in place to increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base of the state.

“We are working hard to establish light manufacturing industries as well as liberalizing the mining sector”, he added.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, Oyebamiji commended the governor for the confidence reposed in them to serve the state.

‎He promised total dedication, commitment and determination to the government to ensure growth, development and mass emancipation of the people of Osun to the next level.

“We are determined to reacquaint ourselves to the fact this state belongs to all of us and its projects are bigger than our individual political calculations.

“Despite daunting challenges and punches from the agents of retrogression, you marched through the rugged terrains and climbed the ladder with sweet victory.

“We all know that public service is public trust and I assure you that we will discharge our duties base on the principles of accountability, probity, prudence and above all loyalty to your cause, the government and the people of Osun.”