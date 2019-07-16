<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State Governor, Mr.Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday disclosed that comments credited to the Adeleke family over his victory at the Supreme Court as a statement made out of “ignorance”.

Governor Oyetola said he did not only win the election at the polls but floored his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent Ademola Adeleke at the courts.

Speaking when he received a delegation of Social Democratic Party (SDP) leaders who came to congratulate him on his victory at the Supreme Court, Governor Oyetola said: “I was surprised to hear Dr Deji Adeleke saying that his brother won the governorship election. I know he must have spoken out of ignorance. The law is clear and there is no magic to it.

“It is clear that when the margin between the two leading contestants is less than the number of votes not counted, there must be a rerun. It is as simple as that.

“This was not the first time the law would apply. It was applied in several other states and I wonder why its application in our state will be an exception.

“Again, it must be either out of ignorance or mischief for anybody to still be lamenting over the judgment of the highest court of the land.

“We should put the records straight when we talk about a technicality in the law. We should not forget that the law itself is technical.

“One cannot build something on nothing, so, if it is technical, so be it. Even then, the judgment seriously addressed the two aspects – technical and merit – which gave us the victory.

“There is no doubt in the fact that the judgment is a reflection of the people’s will, otherwise, we would not have enjoyed the confidence of our people as it is since we came on board.

“This victory is for all of us. It is a victory for democracy and a victory for good governance.

“Anybody that is seriously concerned about the development of his state will be interested in whoever is going to pilot the affairs of the state.

“I congratulate our people from the SDP for their solidarity, love and support to our course that led to our victory.

Governor Oyetola restated his commitment to run an all-inclusive and participatory government, saying his government would continue to put the welfare of the people at the front burner.

The leader of the SDP team, Dr Yemi Farounbi, congratulated Oyetola and APC family, adding that the victory at the apex court was a testimony to the fact that the governor won the poll.