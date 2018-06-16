Wife of the Benue State Governor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, has cautioned against trafficking of displaced children for farming or business activities in parts of the country.

Ortom who gave the warning yesterday at LGEA Central Primary School Gbajimba, one of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Guma Local Government Area of the state, said anyone found culpable of such would be jailed.

She stated that it was inhuman for either parents or relations to give their children out for whatever reason, noting that government would not condone such act from anyone.

The governor’s wife while pledging her commitment to sustain the supply of boiled eggs to children in the camps to combat malnutrition among them said, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, had sent a large consignment of eggs which would soon be received and distributed to the various camps.

She congratulated the Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Ijohor, on his 55th birthday celebration visited and donated various items to the IDPs, stressing that it was gratifying to celebrate with the displaced especially in their present predicament, adding that the IDPs needed love and care at this critical time.

In his remarks, Ijohor said he and his wife decided to visit the IDP camp and celebrate with the displaced persons on his birthday just to prove to them that they were not left alone.