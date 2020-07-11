



Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed Fulani herdsmen who are killing innocent people in communities of Benue State as terrorists.

The Governor made the call against the backdrop of repeated herdsmen attacks on different communities of the state in the last couple of months.

Newsmen gathered that the latest of such attacks took place last night at Tse-Chembe community near Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area where the herders murdered some persons in cold blood and left many others badly injured.

Governor Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, and made available to newsmen on Saturday condemned the invasion and killings, describing the situation as unacceptable.

The Governor insisted that Benue State has a law which prohibits open grazing of livestock, stressing that only a terrorist group would deliberately choose to violate the legislation as Fulani herdsmen have done since the law was enacted in 2017.





“Governor Ortom states that declaring the armed herders operating in Benue State as terrorists will end the wave of impunity and guarantee the rule of law.

“He calls on people of the state, particularly those living in the affected areas to report any suspicious persons to security agencies.

The Governor also lauded the dexterity of officers and men of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) for their prompt responses to distress calls, particularly that of yesterday when the people of Tse-Chembe came under herdsmen’s attacks.

“He reassures Benue people that his administration will not surrender the state to criminal elements, be they herdsmen or any other group.

“Governor Ortom says no amount of threats and attacks will stop the enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the State,” the statement concluded.