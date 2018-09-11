Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has asked students of the School of Nursing and Midwifery in Makurdi, capital of the state, to strive for excellence in their studies so they could proceed for a degree programme in Nursing.

Ortom said this during an inspection of the ongoing work on the administrative block at the state school of nursing.

The governor noted that those who excel in their examinations could easily enroll in the new programme at the Benue State University.

He, however, gave the students the assurance that, in spite of the financial challenges of the state, he would ensure the completion of work on the ongoing projects in the school.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Msugh Kembe, commended the governor’s intervention and the Governing Council and Senate of the institution for their commitment to its growth.

He noted that the university during the Ortom administration has secured full accreditation for over 30 courses in the last one year.

Kembe disclosed that the institution would soon introduce courses in radiography, physiotherapy and pharmaceutical sciences so as to provide the needed manpower for its teaching hospital.

He added that the National Universities Commission had conducted research verification in the institution in July for the establishment of the Department of Nursing Science for the award of Bachelor of Nursing Degree.