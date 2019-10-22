<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has called on the Federal government to close land borders to check the uncontrolled influx of foreign herders into the country.

Ortom made the call in Makurdi on Monday when he visited the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Apir to see one Mrs. Grace Zeku whose arm was allegedly amputated on her farm by suspected herdsmen in Gboogyo village, Guma Local government area of the state last week.

The Governor posited that it was not right allowing herdsmen from Mali, Niger, Chad and other countries to come into the country, commit atrocities and go away without anyone challenging them.

While describing the attack on Zeku as condemnable, Ortom noted that although, the attack on the woman is an isolated one, it has thrown her and the family into great agony and pain.

He emphasised the need for the federal government to take stock of herdsmen in the country especially in the State with a view to identifying criminal elements among them.

“No country can accept this. How can people come from other countries and commit these acts? They should be checked”, he advised.

He promised to contribute his quota through the security Council to ensure that security is beefed up in the State to prevent any further attacks on the people.