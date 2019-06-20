<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday charged Corps members posted to the state to shun all forms of ethnicity and religious bigotry.

Ortom gave the charge while addressing the Corps members during the opening ceremony of NYSC Batch B Stream 1 orientation course at the permanent site of NYSC Camp in Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

The governor who was represented by the Acting Chairman of NYSC Governing Board and Permanent Secretary Bureau of Youth and Sports in the state, Mrs. Helen Adimanyi congratulated the corps members for successfully completing

their programmes.

He noted that, “Education is a force that erases arbitrary divisions of ethnicity, tribe, religion or class.”

”I urge you to use the power of your education to shun all forms of ethnicity and religious bigotry, interact freely with your colleagues from other parts of the country and in that process establish friendship that will last a lifetime.”

The governor recalled that the NYSC scheme had over the years brought Nigerian graduates from all socio-cultural, educational and religious backgrounds and has given them the opportunity to co-exist harmoniously.

Earlier, the Benue State Coordinator of NYSC, Shicha Joshua Simon, urged the total of 2, 500 NYSC Batch B Stream 1 members posted to the state to take their orientation course programme seriously and always remember that the scheme provides them the platform to contribute their quota to the unity and development of Nigeria.

“Be determined to use your energy, motivation and desire for positive change to serve our country and inject youthful vigour to our national life,” Shicha added.

Meanwhile, Justice Theresa Shija, who represented the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Aondoaver Kaka’an, administered the oath of service on the new Corps members.