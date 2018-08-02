Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has alerted Benue people that over 10,000 herds of cattle and a lot of people with strange faces have invaded Guma local government area of Benue State.

Ortom who disclosed this to newsmen at the Benue Peoples House Makurdi said the invasion of the state assembly by the police and DSS and the move to impeach him was phase one of the grand conspiracy against him to destabilised the state.

“What transpired yesterday at the State Assembly was just one out of the many plans hatched by external forces and champion by a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Senator George Akume, to destabilise my administration.”

He noted that the cover provided by security operatives to eight members of the Assembly yesterday was a pointer to the fact that some security chiefs who are supposed to help protect lives and property had been compromised for political reasons.

Ortom said, the failure of plan A which was for the police to invade the State Assembly, and allow the eight members who do not form quorum to impeach him. They have instituted a plan B which was to mobilise herdsmen to again storm the state with mercenaries with a view to causing more displacement and mayhem.

The governor who lamented a situation where a legislature who is duly elected to legislate for the good governance of the country to resort in conspiring to abating causes against the interest of his constituents.

“How can an elected Senator, who is supposed to make laws that will protect his people will suddenly turn around to say that he has the cover of the Inspector General of Police and the DSS to destabilise the state as you can see where the police took over the Assembly, chasing the 22 members away and allowing only eight members to sit.

“Even the 22 members that are with me the Senator made an attempt to buy them with an offer of N4 million because out of the 17 members of APC in assembly, 10 of them defected with me, so this made the same people that were praising me for doing well to turn against me.”

He recalled his earlier assertion that giants would be on the way to hinder the progress of Benue State but also reminded them to move to the righteous side with God, stressing victory was eminent in the end.

Governor Ortom noted that necessary legal avenues had been taken to address issues relating to a purported impeachment move against him and suspension of seven members of the APC faction in the Assembly, adding that what transpired there was entirely a nullity.

“There is a contempt of court proceedings instituted against the Speaker for disregarding the injunction to stop parading himself as the Speaker by the State Chief Judge, Justice Adam Onum.”

On the issue of the governor being investigated on how he spend his security votes, Governor Ortom said, “As I earlier alerted the people, EFCC is now probing the state security votes. So far, I am the only governor in Nigeria whose security vote is being investigated by EFCC.”

According to Ortom recently, the Presidential spokesman Mr Femi Adesina, said on Channels Television and I quote “I doubt, world over, if any government would come to say this is how much we have spent on security because can you quantify human life? It is not something that any government will begin to disclose”. Why should Benue case be different if not persecution?

If the EFCC wanted a genuine investigation of security vote they ought to have start from the Presidency and across the 36 states of the federation.

According to him if the focus of the EFCC was on Benue State, it would have been better they start from 1999. But this is not the case.

“With the enormous security challenges in the state since my assumption of office it is surprising that any one would expect me to do nothing but keep the security vote in the safe.

“What baffles me is that the security vote being investigated spans from 2015 to 2018, a period of grave security challenges in the state, this investigation is a clear case of persecution. I have not misappropriated, diverted or stolen any money. I have nothing to hide. I am assure that the investigators will find nothing incriminating against me.”

While calling on the federal government to call the IG and the DSS to order for trying to cause anarchy in the state, the governor however disclosed that his crime today is the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law and his defection to PDP which he said was in the best interest of his people.