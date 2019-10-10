<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, wednesday called on the European Union (EU) to support the state in the areas of health, water supply, flood control and the resettlement of those displaced from their ancestral homes by armed herdsmen.

Ortom stated this while meeting in Abuja with Ambassadors of European countries under the auspices of EU to deliberate on various areas of partnership for development.

He intimated the EU delegation on efforts his administration was making to develop the agriculture value chain from production to processing.

The governor appreciated the EU team for taking steps to deepen the relationship between the union and Benue State, assuring that the state would harness opportunities derivable from her ties with European countries.

In his response, the Head of EU delegation, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, thanked Ortom for his presentation which he said had enabled the EU team to get a deeper perspective into issues in the state, pledging the collaboration of the union with the Benue State Government.

Ortom was accompanied to the meeting by the Director General, Benue State Planning Commission, Mr. Sam Unom; Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Timothy Ijir; and that of Water Resources and Environment, Engineer Dondo Ahire.

Others were the Special Adviser on Development Cooperatives, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr. Magdalyne Dura and Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase.