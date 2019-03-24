<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has promised to attract more development and other dividends of democracy to the state during his second term in office.

Ortom made the promise on Sunday in Makurdi while interacting with journalists over his re-election.

He gave the assurance of running an all-inclusive administration and called on those who contested with him to join in moving the state forward.

Ortom, who described his victory as “belonging to all”, said his doors were opened to all.

According to him, those who contested with me will be given the opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

He said the people would benefit more in his second term.

The governor pledged to correct all mistakes made during his first term for the overall good of the state.

He said he dedicated his victory to God and the Benue people.

He promised to set up a reconciliation committee that would reconcile all the aggrieved people, adding that it would provide a platform for people to truly forgive one another.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting credible polls.