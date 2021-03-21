



Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has thanked God for saving him from Saturday’s attack by suspected herdsmen.

He spoke at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Signs and Wonders Mega Parish Makurdi on Sunday.

Newsmen had reported suspected herders on Saturday attacked the convoy of Ortom, forcing him to trek 1km to safety.





The Governor called on Nigerians with good conscience to save the country from drifting into anarchy and lawlessness.

Ortom was accompanied to the service by aides, members of EXCO and close family members .

He wondered why an ethnic group would be shielded and allowed to use its militia arm to wreck havoc on perceived enemies.