Governor Samuel Ortom has restated his call on the people of the state to assist the security agencies to fight crime through intelligence gathering.

He said this in Chito, Ukum Local Government Area at the late burial of Pa David Ashaver, father of his former Special Adviser on revenue and taxation, Mr. Benjamin Ashaver.

The Governor lamented the spate of criminality including assassinations and kidnapping in the area and blamed it on some wayward youths whom he said had become a clog in the wheel of development of their communities.

He noted that he, in collaboration with religious and traditional leaders had done everything under the law to ensure peace in the Sankera axis and Benue at large including disarming those in possession of illegal weapons.

Governor Ortom however regretted that some of the youth who willingly returned their arms later returned to the wild and were perpetrating various forms of atrocities in the society.

He urged people of the area to be bold and volunteer information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminals in their communities, stressing that it was only by doing so that they could complement government efforts towards addressing insecurity.

Governor Ortom condoled his former appointee and the entire Ashaver family over the death and described the chief mourner, Dr Benjamin Ashaver as a trusted ally with whom he a good working relationship.

Former Governor of Benue State, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, represented by member of the State Assembly, Dr Kester Kyenge, Senator Barnabas Gemade, represented by for Logo council chairman, Mr Mike Kondoun, in separate orations extolled the virtues of the deceased.

Member representing Sankera Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Udende, prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Royal fathers in the area, Chiefs Orkaa Kaave and Demekpe Ijah, as well as Chairman of Ukum local government council, Mr. Iber Logo, while praying God to console the bereaved family, also appealed to Governor Ortom to consider the grading of Sankera-Chito-Vaase road to ease movement in the area.

In a funeral service, Director NKST Media Services Mkar, Reverend Terungwa Awen, charged Christians to obey Biblical injunctions in preparation for God’s judgment, while the chief mourner,

Mr. Benjamin Ashaver, expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom and all those who found time to mourn with them in their bereavement.