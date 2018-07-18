Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Wednesday said the death of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu, has thrown the state into sadness and mourning.

Governor Ortom described the late Justice Katsina-Alu as a peace-loving man, patriot and father who built bridges for many others to cross.

He said the demise of the former CJN was a huge blow to Benue State in particular and a loss to the entire country.

Governor Ortom said Justice Katsina-Alu was among selfless Nigerians who upheld the truth, equity and fairness in service to the country.

The governor prayed for the repose of the soul of the eminent jurist, commiserates with the bereaved family and prays God to grant them the strength to bear the irreparable loss