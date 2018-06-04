Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the death of former President of the Court of Appeal and pioneer Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Justice Mustapha Akanbi, as a ‘painful loss’ to the nation.

Governor Ortom, in a condolence message signed by his chief press secretary, Terver Akase, said Justice Akanbi, who died at 85, represented a generation of Nigerians who selflessly served the country and contributed to building the values of discipline and honesty among fellow countrymen.

The governor while describing the late Akanbi as a principled jurist who was courageous and firm in upholding the rule of law and the fight against corruption said the country will dearly miss him.

Governor Ortom also prayed God to grant the late Justice Akanbi eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.