Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Saturday directed the immediate commencement of rehabilitation of Government Girls Model Secondary School and Special School for Exceptional Children, both in Aliade, Gwer East Local Government Area of the state.

The governor who gave the directive when he paid an unscheduled visit to the two schools said the gesture was in fulfillment of his promise to transform Benue schools.

During the visit, the Governor directed the immediate construction of a perimeter fence round Government Girls Model Secondary School to guarantee security in the institution.

Governor Ortom who conveyed the apologies of government to the students for keeping them in the current learning environment assured them that the school will wear a new look before the end of the year.

“My dear students, I assure you that as you leave for your holidays in July, you are coming back into a new school in September,” he stated.