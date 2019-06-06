<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Samuel Ortom on Thursday departed Benue state to attend the 29th international exhibition at Belagro in Belarus, Eastern Europe.

A statement made available to Daily Trust by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, indicated that the governor’s visit followed an invitation by the Ambassador of Belarus to Nigeria, Vyacheslav Bril.

He left the country on Thursday and would be expected back by Tuesday, June 11.

The statement further indicated that the exhibition was part of partnership arrangements for the development of the agriculture sector and its value chain in Benue state.

Ortom would also explore other areas of the collaboration which include supplies of agriculture machinery and maintenance, as well as training schemes for job creation and youth empowerment during his stay in Belarus.