Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sympathised with his Plateau State counterpart, Governor Simon Lalong and the entire people of the state over the recent attacks in the state which left many innocent people dead and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

Governor Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, and made available to newsmen, condemned the attacks, describing the killing of children, women and other vulnerable people in Barkin Ladi as ‘barbaric, inhuman and unfortunate’.

Governor Ortom further reiterated his call on security agencies to arrest for prosecution, the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association who have consistently claimed responsibility over killings in the northcentral and the recent Plateau killings.

Governor Ortom assured Governor Lalong that Benue will continue to stand with the people of Plateau in prayers until the orgy of violence over the state and other parts of the Middle Belt is brought to an end.