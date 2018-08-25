Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has commiserated with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), particularly the state chapter of the union over the death of its Chairman, Comrade David Ukuma.

In a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor described Ukuma’s demise as painful, not only to his family and the NUJ but also to the entire state and media community.

He said Ukuma was a promising leader and versatile broadcaster whose talent and selfless disposition will be dearly missed.

Ortom, therefore, prayed for the repose of his soul and also for God to comfort his family.

“The Governor urges the deceased’s family and his colleagues at Radio Benue as well as NUJ to take solace in the fact that the late state Chairman of the union lived a life worthy of emulation.

“Governor Ortom prays God to grant Comrade Ukuma eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss,” the statement said.