Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said if the state must develop, it has to use other people’s money.

He stated this while adressing the Open Assembly with Senator-elect Orker Jev at the JS Tarka Foundation, Makurdi.

The event was organised by Orker-Jev Initiative for Leadership Transformation.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde, said using others’ money must be considered, if revenue continued to dwindle.

He named resources in the state as including water, land, humans and sunshine, saying what was needed was the “will power to make things work”.

The governor described Jev as a man of courage, tenacity and determination.

Ortom, who thanked the people of Benue North West for electing Jev, expressed confidence that the senator-elect has what it takes to deliver at the Senate.

He, therefore, implored the senator-elect to use his wealth of experience at the House of Representatives to impact the people of the senatorial zone.

He indicated that the assembly was a noble exercise, creative, agenda-setting and a move that must be sustained.

In response to issues raised, Jev said his mission was to take the zone beyond the level he has found it.

He noted that he would keep to hear from his constituents, consulting them on how things should be done.

Jev, however, said it was not in his character to make promises, preferring the people to put forward their problems to him.

He assured that members of the National Assembly from the state would keep supporting Ortom.

But, Ortom has declared that he was not against local government autonomy as reported in a section of the media.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described Ortom as being one of the governors who supported constitutional amendment granting local governments autonomy.

His stance prompted the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to give him an award in Abuja last year.

The statements read thus: “The headlines in some newspapers indicating that Governor Ortom is opposed to local government autonomy are, therefore, misleading and mischievous.”

Recently, the governor, while interacting with reporters in Makurdi, frowned at a statement credited to Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), which claimed that governors were diverting local government funds.

Ortom took an exception to such sweeping incriminating comments by NFIU.