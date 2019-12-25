<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the recent attack on the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Bayelsa State by gunmen as a national shame.

The Governor in a statement issued Wednesday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase, condemned the attack and wondered why armed men would want to harm a peace-loving man and former President of the country.

He poses that “if Dr. Jonathan can be attacked in such a manner, what becomes of vulnerable Nigerians?

“It is rather unfortunate and I urge security operatives to ensure that they bring the culprits to justice. I also call on security agencies to intensify surveillance in all parts of the country to guarantee the safety of lives and property.”

Governor Ortom further joined other Nigerians in praising God for sparing the life of the former President when the attackers struck.