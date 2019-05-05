<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has announced a state-wide crackdown on criminals, particularly targeted at kidnappers and cultists.

Ortom who made the announcement on Sunday during a thanksgiving service organised in his honour by the Nongov Community Development Association at NKST Church, Agasha in Guma local government area of the state, also disclosed that the crackdown would begin today (Monday).

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor noted that with the end of the one week prayer and fasting programme organised in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) against evil in the state, it was time to match faith with works, stressing that criminal elements would no longer have a hiding place.

“Governor Ortom said a taskforce comprising the military, the police, civil defence, as well as other security agencies will be engaged to fish out the criminals.

“The operation will be targeted at kidnappers and cultists who have been harassing innocent people in parts of the state, reminding them of the Benue State law prohibiting kidnapping, cultism and other related crimes,” the statement reads in part.

It further stated that the objective of the crackdown would be to restore peace to troubled areas, particularly in the Sankera, Gboko, Kwande and other places across the state so that economic and other activities would flourish.