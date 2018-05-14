Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has advised people of the state against taking laws into their hands in their quest for justice over the killings in the state warning that anyone caught would not be spared.

The governor who gave the advise while presenting staff of office to ten newly installed first class Chiefs in the state urged the Benue people to allow security operatives who have been saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property do their job.

While stressing that Benue is not at war with any tribe, Ortom posited that Benue indigenes are also scattered all over the country and could become endangered if people of the state vented their anger on innocent people who are not even aware of the Benue pogrom.

“We are not fighting any tribe but fighting for justice and fairness. We should not take laws into our hands in the course of fighting for justice. We have indigenes of Benue all over Nigeria. Don’t make them become subjects of intimidation. Let us not do anything that will aggravate our problem.”

The governor who noted that the Benue anti-open grazing laws has been applauded by many Nigerians with some states in the country already emulating Benue to enact the law urged people of the state to be focused and allow relevant authorities find lasting solution to the issue.

“We have done well and people are talking about our ranching law as the right way to go. Don’t ever attempt taking any innocent lives anywhere. If you are caught, you will be punished.”

Governor Ortom, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for heeding the call of the state to flush out the attackers, expressed the assurance that no matter where the armed marauders might be coming from, Benue would soon overcome it’s present challenge and the over 180,000 internally displaced persons would return to their homes soon.

“You don’t need to go after anyone. Allow the security men who are trained to do so do their job. Don’t go after innocent lives who know nothing about what is going on in Benue. It’s a matter of time, Benue will not see these enemies again,” he said.