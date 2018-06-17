Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has stated that government is working towards the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state, particularly, the 60 percent displaced children of school age that are still in the camps.

The IDPs at the camps are occasioned by the invasion of the state by Fulani herdsmen on the state.

But, in recent times the herdsmen and some highly placed persons in the society, among them, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, have attributed the killings in the state to the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law (Anti-Open grazing law).

Ortom however stated that even as the Federal Government recently recognised June 12, elections, so would government eventually give recognition to the Anti-Open grazing law.