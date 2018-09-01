The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that about 50 security operatives have been killed in the state since January 2018 by Fulani herdsmen.

Among those killed, according to the governor, were operatives of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Police.

Ortom revealed this on Friday at Chihichan, Mbakume in Gwer-East Local Government Area of the state during the burial of David Upuu, elder brother to the Permanent Secretary, Benue State Bureau of Internal Affairs, Boniface Nyaakor.

He said: “From January to August 2018, close to 50 security operatives had fallen prey to activities of militia herdsmen and only recently, some other security agents were killed by the marauders.”

He said attacks on Benue State communities by militia herdsmen had only subsided due to the presence of Operation Whirl Stroke, adding: “Some other security agents were killed recently by the marauders.”

Ortom prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Nyaakor on behalf of the family expressed appreciation to Ortom for standing by them in their time of grief.

In a funeral mass, Reverend Fr. Peter Pareghve charged Christians to prepare for the day of judgment.

Pareghve said death was inevitable.