Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Wednesday, said the perennial flooding in Asaba, the state capital, during rainy seasons would be a thing of the past by February next year when ongoing drainage projects are expected to be completed.

The governor gave the assurance, in Asaba, where he commissioned the 1.3 kilometer Kanayo Road linking several communities in Akwuebulu area of the metropolis.

Okowa told the residents that three drainage projects which were awarded late last year were progressing, noting that the intention was to channel storm water to the various rivers around the city.

He said: “It took us a lot of time to do a study because we don’t want to get it wrong. And only recently, we awarded major contracts to ensure that the storm drainage is taken to the various rivers.

“Off course the impact will be felt partially now but by the completion of the projects in February 2019, it is our very hope that by the rains of 2019, we will not be seeing flooding in Asaba.”

The governor urged residents to visit the various sites of the drainage projects to better appreciate the efforts of government in attempting to deflood the capital city.

“And people need to take time to see the work being done. The one that we see here general is the one that will drain Jesus Saves and the DLA areas which is the smallest of the three drainage projects going-on in Asaba both in terms of funds and size of the drains.

“If you move on to see what is going on through the Golf Course coming towards the main Asaba along Ralph Uwechue road, you will marvel at what we are actually doing at that place. Secondly, the one that is going to drain along the DBS area is a massive drain that is on going. That will come through the Government House road and empty into the Amilimocha river.

“So we are doing quite a lot to ensure that Asaba is properly drained and it is costing us quite some money. I am sure that you are aware that we are constructing a model state secretariat and by the time it is completed, it will be one of the biggest and most functional secretariats in the country.

“We are proud that we are engaging in these projects. Some people may speak negatively about them because they do not understand the import of governance, and the import of having people seated together and working together, partnering with each other to produce results.

“We know what is right for our people, we meet with them regularly in town hall meetings where we provide room for people to access us, and we are also accessing the people. We want to reassure you that we will stay steadfast to the promises that we have made.

“And no matter where you live whether in the GRA or in the dungeon, it is our duty to turn everywhere around to a sustainable environment that we can be proud of,” the governor assured.